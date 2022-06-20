﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments down 14.7 percent in Apr from Mar

Monday, 20 June 2022 12:09:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, Japan’s cold rolled sheet and strip shipments decreased by 14.7 percent compared to the previous month and up by 3.5 percent on year-on-year basis, amounting to 413,518 metric tons. 55.4 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 44.6 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data.

Meanwhile, in the given month, Japan’s CR sheet and strip inventories dropped by 5.3 percent compared to the previous month, totaling 810,521 metric tons, and were up by 6.2 percent year on year. 72.3 percent of inventories were held by steel manufacturers, while 27.7 percent were held by steel traders.

In April, Japan’s CR sheet and strip production amounted to 368,435 mt, dropping by 21.3 percent month on month and by 20.2 percent year on year.


Tags: Crc Flats Japan Far East Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Local Indian CRC trade prices fall more sharply as key industries reduce bookings

20 Jun | Flats and Slab

US HRC, CRC prices not expected to bottom for a while

17 Jun | Flats and Slab

Turkey's retail flat steel prices still sliding due to sharp drop in scrap prices

17 Jun | Flats and Slab

CRC import offers decline slightly in Brazil

16 Jun | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 24

16 Jun | Flats and Slab

US CRC exports down 3.6 percent in April

15 Jun | Steel News

Ex-China CRC prices drop amid return of bearish mood, poor demand

15 Jun | Flats and Slab

Erhan Özdemir: Turkey will continue to have a good position in global steel market despite regionalization

14 Jun | Steel News

Pakistani CRC and HDG producers raise prices despite falling import quotes

14 Jun | Flats and Slab

Turkey's CRC imports down 10.6 percent in January-April

14 Jun | Steel News