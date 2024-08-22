 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan’s...

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments down 11.6 percent in June from May

Thursday, 22 August 2024 11:38:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Japan’s cold rolled sheet and strip shipments moved down by 11.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 19.3 percent on year-on-year basis, amounting to 345,231 metric tons. 50.5 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 49.5 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data.

Meanwhile, in the given month, Japan’s CR sheet and strip inventories increased by 2.4 percent compared to the previous month, totaling 685,960 metric tons, and were up by 9.1 percent year on year. 72.1 percent of inventories were held by steel manufacturers, while 27.9 percent were held by steel traders.

In June, Japan’s CR sheet and strip production amounted to 361,141 mt, down by 5.4 percent month on month and by 6.3 percent year on year.


Tags: CRS Flats Japan Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Turkey's flat steel spot prices remain stable, demand fails to pick up

08 Aug | Flats and Slab

Romanian flat steel traders cut spot prices, local mill’s prices stable

07 Aug | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s flat steel spot prices decrease amid very weak outlook

01 Aug | Flats and Slab

Flats prices stable in Romania, sentiment still poor

26 Jul | Flats and Slab

Romanian flat steel prices still stable but demand fails to pick up

19 Jul | Flats and Slab

Turkey's flat steel spot prices stable amid unchanged outlook

18 Jul | Flats and Slab

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments up 8.1 percent in May from April

15 Jul | Steel News

Turkish steel sheet prices soften but no change in demand

11 Jul | Flats and Slab

Flats prices stable in Romania but discounts available for serious buyers

10 Jul | Flats and Slab

Turkish flats spot prices stable despite very sluggish trade

04 Jul | Flats and Slab