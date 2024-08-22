Japan’s CR steel strip shipments down 11.6 percent in June from May

In June this year, Japan’s cold rolled sheet and strip shipments moved down by 11.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 19.3 percent on year-on-year basis, amounting to 345,231 metric tons. 50.5 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 49.5 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data.

Meanwhile, in the given month, Japan’s CR sheet and strip inventories increased by 2.4 percent compared to the previous month, totaling 685,960 metric tons, and were up by 9.1 percent year on year. 72.1 percent of inventories were held by steel manufacturers, while 27.9 percent were held by steel traders.

In June, Japan’s CR sheet and strip production amounted to 361,141 mt, down by 5.4 percent month on month and by 6.3 percent year on year.