Japanese crude steel output up 7.9 percent in May from April

Wednesday, 22 June 2022 12:02:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, Japanese crude steel production was up by 7.9 percent compared to the previous month and down by 4.2 percent compared to May 2021, totaling 8.06 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled 5.71 million metric tons, rising by 7.2 percent compared to the previous month and declining by 6.8 percent year on year.

In the January-May period this year, the country’s pig iron output stood at 27.78 million metric tons, down by 5.5 percent, while its crude steel production came to 38.55 million metric tons, falling by 3.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below: