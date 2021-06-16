﻿
Japan files complaint at WTO against China’s stainless steel AD

Wednesday, 16 June 2021 12:30:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has announced that Japan has requested dispute consultations with China regarding China’s antidumping measures on certain stainless steel products from Japan. The request was circulated to WTO members on June 15.

Accordingly, Japan claims the antidumping duties in question appear to be inconsistent with various provisions under the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994 and the Antidumping Agreement.

China imposed antidumping duties on imports of stainless steel from Japan in 2019 at 18.1 percent for Japan-based Nippon Yakin Kogyo and 29 percent for all other Japanese companies, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


