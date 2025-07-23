 |  Login 
Japan launches AD probe against CR stainless steel from China and Taiwan

Wednesday, 23 July 2025 14:31:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) has announced that, together with the Ministry of Finance, they have decided to initiate an antidumping duty (AD) investigation on imports of nickel-added cold rolled stainless steel coil, sheet, and strip from China and Taiwan.

The investigation was initiated following the petition filed by local producer Nippon Steel Corporation, alleging that the given products from China and Taiwan were sold at dumped prices, thereby causing material injury to the domestic industry. The Japanese producers stated that they have been forced to lower prices due to weakening domestic demand as buyers have shifted to cheaper imports.

The investigation is scheduled to be completed within one year.


