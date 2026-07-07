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Japan sets provisional AD duties on CR stainless steel from China and Taiwan

Tuesday, 07 July 2026 11:25:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japan’s Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Finance (MOF) have approved the imposition of provisional anti-dumping duties on nickel-added cold rolled stainless steel coil, sheet and strip imports from China and Taiwan, following an investigation launched on July 22, 2025.

The Japanese authorities preliminarily determined that the products in question were imported at dumped prices and caused material injury to the domestic industry.

Accordingly, provisional antidumping duties ranging from 3.6 percent to 42.1 percent will be imposed on the products covered by the investigation.

If the ongoing investigation confirms dumping and material injury, Japan may replace the provisional duties with definitive antidumping duties following completion of the investigation.


Tags: Stainless Stainless products  Japan Far East Quotas & Duties 

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