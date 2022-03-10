Japan announces new sanctions against Russia and Belarus, bans refinery equipment exports to Russia

Thursday, 10 March 2022 16:16:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japan has announced further sanctions against Russia and Belarus following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to media reports. The new sanctions include freezing the assets of 20 Russian and 12 Belarusian officials and oligarchs, including deputy chiefs of staff in Russian president Vladimir Putin’s administration, as well as the assets of 12 organizations from the two countries.

The Japanese government will also ban exports of refinery equipment to Russia and exports of some products that can be used for military purposes to Belarus.

Japan has also imposed sanctions on exports to Russian military-related organizations and on exports of semiconductor chips, which are in short supply globally, to Russia, as SteelOrbis previously reported.