﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan announces new sanctions against Russia and Belarus, bans refinery equipment exports to Russia

Thursday, 10 March 2022 16:16:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japan has announced further sanctions against Russia and Belarus following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to media reports. The new sanctions include freezing the assets of 20 Russian and 12 Belarusian officials and oligarchs, including deputy chiefs of staff in Russian president Vladimir Putin’s administration, as well as the assets of 12 organizations from the two countries.

The Japanese government will also ban exports of refinery equipment to Russia and exports of some products that can be used for military purposes to Belarus.

Japan has also imposed sanctions on exports to Russian military-related organizations and on exports of semiconductor chips, which are in short supply globally, to Russia, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Japan  Far East  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

28 Feb

Japan imposes sanctions on semiconductor chip exports to Russia
28 Feb

Nippon Steel moves to secure alternative raw material sources instead of Russia and Ukraine
25 Feb

Japan’s steel scrap exports down 39.6 percent in January
16 Feb

Toyota cuts annual output forecast by 500,000 units
15 Feb

Nippon Steel inks deal with deepC Store Limited to reduce emissions