Italy's steel exports to non-EU countries down 17.5% in Jan-July

Tuesday, 06 October 2020 11:26:13 (GMT+3) | Brescia

In the January-July period this year, Italy's steel imports from non-European Union (EU) countries totaled 5.054 million metric tons, down 34 percent, while its steel exports to non-EU destinations amounted to 2.200 million metric tons, down 17.5 percent, both year on year, as per the data issued by the Italian steel producers association Federacciai. In both cases the year-on-year decrease was higher compared to that recorded in the January-June period this year, signaling a worsening in July.

In particular, in the given period imports of long products from non-EU countries decreased by 26 percent year on year. Wire rod imports were down 17.3 percent year on year to 124,000 mt, while bar imports decreased by 29.6 percent year on year to 88,000 mt.

Italy’s flat steel imports from non-EU countries in the same period declined by 34.1 percent year on year. Among the most imported flat steel products from non-EU countries in the given period were coils (1,514,000 mt, down 37.2 percent), cold rolled plate (430,000 mt, down 26.2 percent), and hot dip galvanized plate (258,000 mt, down 58.9 percent, all year on year).

Concerning Italian exports to non-EU countries in the first seven months this year, long product exports decreased by 18.9 percent, while flat product exports decreased by 6.5 percent, both year on year. In particular, rebar exports moved down by 30.2 percent to 224,000 mt, wire rod exports declined by 14.5 percent to 200,000 mt, while rail exports were up 194.7 percent to 58,000 mt, all year on year. Furthermore, coil exports decreased by 27.2 percent to 169,000 mt, while hot rolled plate exports increased by 26.2 percent to 159,000 mt, year on year.

Lastly, in the January-July period this year, Italian seamless pipe exports to non-EU countries totaled 204,000 mt, while Italian welded pipe exports came to 216,000 mt, respectively decreasing by 16.7 percent and by 27.3 percent year on year.

The details are presented in the following table, with units of measurement in thousand metric tons.

Products Imports non-EU Exports non-EU Balance Jan-July 19 Jan- July 20 Y-o-y change (%) Jan- July 19 Jan- July 20 Y-o-y change (%) Jan- July 19 Jan- July 20 Ingots and semi-finished products 2,840 1,817 -36 230 115 -50 -2,610 -1,702 Long products 308 228 -26 42 602 -18.9 434 374 Flat products 4,226 2,786 -34.1 736 688 -6.5 -3,490 -2,098 1st manufacturing products (*) 238 182 -23.5 853 707 -17.1 615 525 2nd manufacturing products (**) 51 41 -19.6 105 88 -16.2 54 47 Total 7,663 5,054 -34 2,666 2,200 -17.5 -4,997 -2,854

(*) Seamless pipes, welded pipes, forged bars, cold drawn sections and bars, drawn wire, cold rolled strips, welded sections, drawn wire.

(**) Flanges, pipe fittings, mining sections, diamond plates, pig iron powder