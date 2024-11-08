Italy’s Acciaierie di Calvisano invests over €13 million in sustainability

During a ‘Sustainable Innovations’ meeting held on Friday, November 8, in Calvisano, Italian steel producer Acciaierie di Calvisano, a company that together with Lecco-based Caleotto constitutes Feralpi Group's special steels business unit, presented to local stakeholders the projects it has implemented to strengthen its ecological and energy transition strategy. Thanks to investments of more than €13 million, the company has taken a further step towards reducing its environmental impact, decarbonizing and transitioning to renewable energies in line with its industrial plan and targets for 2030.

Giovanni Pasini, president of Acciaierie di Calvisano, detailed the projects implemented, namely, the installation of a new suction hood that almost tripled the suction volume of the plant and a 3.9 MW photovoltaic park, consisting of 7,127 panels, using its own roofs and land adjacent to the plant. The new plant, of the latest generation and optimized with the support of artificial intelligence, is able to reduce CO2 by 2,700 mt per year, the equivalent of 3,857 trees.

The Calvisano steel plant has also obtained the EMAS (Eco-Management and Audit Scheme) environmental declaration, which allows organizations to assess, manage and continuously improve their environmental performance. The plant is the third in the group to obtain the environmental declaration, after Feralpi Siderurgica and the German subsidiary Feralpi Stahl.