EU unveils global climate and energy vision to strengthen clean transition partnerships

The European Union has released its Global Climate and Energy Vision, presenting a roadmap to strengthen Europe’s international role in driving the clean and resilient energy transition. Building on the Clean Industrial Deal, the strategy outlines how the EU will combine industrial decarbonization, climate diplomacy, and economic cooperation to secure its position in global markets while promoting sustainable growth.

The document reaffirms the EU’s commitment to multilateralism under the UN system, referencing progress made since COP28, where governments agreed to triple renewable energy capacity and double energy efficiency by 2030.

EU emissions have fallen 37 percent, now representing six percent of global totals, while the EU remains the world’s largest climate finance provider.

Decarbonizing industry and strengthening competitiveness

The report underscores that energy-intensive industries, particularly steel, cement, and chemicals, must decarbonize using zero- and low-carbon technologies.

Through the Net-Zero Industry Act, the EU aims to achieve 15 percent of global clean tech manufacturing capacity by 2040, backed by more than €10.5 billion in research and innovation funding under Energy Union and Horizon Europe.

To safeguard competitiveness, the EU highlights instruments including the Clean Industrial Deal State Aid Framework (CISAF), the European Competitiveness Fund, and InvestEU, alongside a forthcoming Industrial Accelerator Act to establish lead markets for green products.

Clean trade, energy, and investment partnerships

The EU will strengthen external partnerships through new Clean Trade and Investment Partnerships (CTIPs) and Clean Transition Business Fora, connecting European industries with climate projects abroad.

A new EU External Clean Transition Business Council and Special Coordinator for Global Clean Transition will oversee cooperation and foreign investment alignment.

Flagship initiatives under Global Gateway include renewable power plants, clean tech manufacturing, and R&D infrastructure in partner countries.

Currently, EU trade agreements cover 76 countries, accounting for 44 percent of total EU trade, and now include climate, energy, and sustainability chapters.

Climate finance and Global Gateway

Under the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG), developed countries will mobilize $300 billion annually by 2035, toward a total $1.3 trillion global climate finance target.

Global Gateway will remain the EU’s primary vehicle, mobilizing €300 billion by 2027, with half allocated to climate and energy projects. It combines guarantees, blended finance, and risk-sharing tools through the EIB Group, providing technical assistance and lowering capital costs for private investors.

The forthcoming Global Europe Instrument (2028-2034) will add €200 billion, with 30 percent earmarked for climate and environment.

Supporting partner countries and global standards

The EU will assist partners in establishing carbon pricing, emissions trading systems, and climate-aligned industrial policies.

Through Technical Assistance and Information Exchange (TAIEX) and cooperation with the Green Climate Fund and EBRD, the EU will expand technical and financial support for developing economies. Major focus regions include the Mediterranean, Africa, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Central Asia.

The document also emphasizes the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) as a transparent tool for incentivizing decarbonization beyond EU borders.