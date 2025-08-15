Italy finalizes deal to decarbonize Taranto steel plant

In a major step toward a greener steel industry, national and local authorities in Italy have reached a historic agreement on the full decarbonization of the former Ilva steel plant in Taranto. The Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy (MIMIT) has announced that the deal, signed after a seven-hour negotiation, is designed to ensure sustainable production, environmental protection, and job security for thousands of workers.

Adolfo Urso, minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, said, “For the first time in the history of the former Ilva, the national government, the regional government, and local authorities have reached an agreement to jointly address a crucial challenge for the national steel industry and, with it, for our country's entire industrial system. This is an important turning point, which will finally encourage investors to present their industrial plans, focusing on the green conversion of the sector: Italy will become the first country in Europe to offer a fully sustainable steel industry.”

Key measures in the plan