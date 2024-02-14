Israel’s Tower Semiconductor proposes building $8 billion chip making facility in India

Wednesday, 14 February 2024 16:52:43 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Israel’s Tower Semiconductors has submitted a proposal to the Indian government to build an $8 billion chip making facility in India, government sources said on Wednesday, February 14.

The company has submitted the proposal seeking to participate in a government subsidy scheme for investors building domestic semiconductor making facilities.

Tower Semiconductor has proposed making 65 nanometer and 40 nanometer chips in India.

Tower Semiconductor is an Israel-based leading foundry of high-value analogue semiconductor solutions. It specialises in manufacturing analogue integrated circuits for more than 300 customers worldwide.