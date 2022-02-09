IREPAS: Longs business fundamentals improve worldwide, except in US

Wednesday, 09 February 2022 17:46:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The situation in the global longs market seems to be coming back to normal finally, being affected by a number of factors. First of all, demand seems to be reviving in many regions, supported by better trade after the holidays and some seasonal improvements. Second, the bottlenecks which have been impacting trade for months now seem to be easing somewhat, with freight rates in particular declining and some Covid-related restrictions being removed in certain regions. Expectations for the period after the Chinese New Year holiday are mainly positive, though players are generally waiting to see where raw material prices will settle.

Input costs have increased for both integrated and EAF-based producers in a similar fashion, although blast furnace-based mills still have the advantage. Finally, the spread between rebar and hot rolled steel prices has been gradually returning to normal historical levels, except for the US and Canada.

The relatively high scrap prices and the increasing demand for the raw material are expected to drive costs upwards, along with the situation in the energy markets. Energy costs are still considered to be a major issue, with prices having reached all-time record high levels. Another issue is the unstable geopolitical situation.

European mills continue to contribute to the increasing raw material demand, owing to their decent domestic demand. Construction activity has not yet seen any serious disruptions due to the extremely mild winter in Europe and yards there are running at 100 percent and the mills are fully booked with orders. The price outlook for the EU market is good as almost every country is positive in terms of demand and project activity, in particular the Mediterranean region.

The situation in the US is different compared to the rest of the world as the prices there are still softening, though coming down from much higher prices. However, market players in the US are confused by the further possible price declines as demand is rather strong, and this affects the restocking process. The lifting of the Section 232 measures applied to Japan may worsen the outlook for prices in the US. The positive scenario is that price stabilization is expected soon, to be followed by a mild rebound.

China’s intention to produce 100-150 million mt less of steel in 2022 than in 2021 is considered as a positive factor for the global markets, once China will not show interest in strong export activity. Moreover, the Chinese government seems to be proposing more infrastructure investments, which could also give a chance for other suppliers to maintain or increase their presence in the Asian markets. In particular, Turkey has been having trouble competing for rebar sales to Hong Kong and Singapore. Meanwhile, lower local production may support import steel demand in China itself. In general, the levels of competition for mills in the global longs market are considered to be quite reasonable

Overall, given the positive developments and expectations in most longs markets, except for the US, the general outlook for further developments is very good and satisfactory.