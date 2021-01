Wednesday, 13 January 2021 17:39:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization, in the period from March 20 to December 20 of the past year Iran’s direct reduced iron (DRI) output increased by nine percent year on year to 23.36 million mt.

In December alone, DRI’s output in Iran totaled 2.63 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.