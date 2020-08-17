﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Iran’s steel output rises significantly in first four months of Iranian year

Monday, 17 August 2020 14:36:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Despite overall challenging conditions in the global steel market, Iranian steelmaking companies continue to strengthen their operational performance.

According to the Iranian Steel Producers Association, in the first four months (March 20-July 21, 2020) of the current Iranian year, Iran’s semi-finished products output amounted to 9.48 million mt, rising by nine percent year on year. Both the output of billets and slabs increased year on year. Accordingly, in the given period, the output of billets and blooms rose by eight percent year on year to 5.56 million mt, while the production of slabs increased by 10 percent year on year to 3.92 million mt.

As for finished steel, in the first four months of the current Iranian year the output increased by five percent year on year to 7.26 million mt.


Tags: semis  steelmaking  slab  production  Middle East  billet  Iran  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07  Aug

Russian steelmaker Amurstal exceeds its output targets in July
07  Aug

Ukraine-based Electrostal's billet output down 9.7% in January-July
06  Aug

Metinvest’s Q2 output results hit by Covid-19, some support from iron ore and pig iron demand
24  Jul

Iran’s steel exports down 43 percent in Q1 of Iranian year
24  Jul

Iran’s finished steel output up one percent in Q1 of Iranian year