Iran’s steel output rises significantly in first four months of Iranian year

Monday, 17 August 2020 14:36:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Despite overall challenging conditions in the global steel market, Iranian steelmaking companies continue to strengthen their operational performance.

According to the Iranian Steel Producers Association, in the first four months (March 20-July 21, 2020) of the current Iranian year, Iran’s semi-finished products output amounted to 9.48 million mt, rising by nine percent year on year. Both the output of billets and slabs increased year on year. Accordingly, in the given period, the output of billets and blooms rose by eight percent year on year to 5.56 million mt, while the production of slabs increased by 10 percent year on year to 3.92 million mt.

As for finished steel, in the first four months of the current Iranian year the output increased by five percent year on year to 7.26 million mt.