Iran’s steel output rises in H1 of Iranian year, but slowing lately

Friday, 16 October 2020 14:31:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Despite a slowdown last month, Iran’s steel sector has maintained a strong performance in the current Iranian year. 

According to the Iranian Steel Producers Association, during the first six months (March 20-September 21, 2020) of the current Iranian year Iran’s steel output increased by five percent year on year to 18.5 million mt. While Iran’s semi-finished steel products output amounted to 11.24 million mt in the given period, rising by seven percent year on year, its finished steel output rose by three percent year on year to 7.26 million mt.


