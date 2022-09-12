Intel begins construction of two new semiconductor chip plants in Ohio

Monday, 12 September 2022 13:34:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

US-based Intel has begun construction of two new semiconductor chip plants in Ohio with the passage of the CHIPS & Science Act, which includes a $76 billion federal investment to spur domestic semiconductor manufacturing, according to the US Senate Committee on Commerce and Transportation.

The plants, with an initial investment of more than $20 billion, are expected to commence production in 2025, as SteelOrbis previously reported. The company aims to ease the global semiconductor chip shortage and meet the surging demand for advanced semiconductor chips with the new plants.

In addition, Intel has also announced the first phase of funding for its Ohio Semiconductor Education and Research Program. During this first phase, Intel is providing $17.7 million for eight proposals from leading institutions and collaborators in Ohio to develop semiconductor-focused education and workforce programs.