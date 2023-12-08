JSW Steel USA Ohio to raise $145 million debt funding to upgrade mill

Friday, 08 December 2023 14:56:21 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

JSW Steel USA Ohio Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of India’s JSW Steel Limited, has decided to raise long-term debt funds of tenure of around 30 years for an aggregate principal amount of $145 million, a company regulatory filing said on Friday, December 8.

The proceeds of the loan are proposed to be utilised for purposes of financing the cost of the acquisition, construction, equipping, and installation of a vacuum tank degasser and improvements to a continuous slab casting machine, including dynamic soft reduction technology; and for initiatives such as caster upgrades, auxiliary systems, infrastructure improvements and certain ancillary equipment, the regulatory filing said.