Wednesday, 16 November 2022 20:30:21 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The inflation rate over the last 12 months to October in Argentina has reached 88 percent, the highest figure since 1991.

The information was released by the country’s statistics institute Indec, that added that in October alone the inflation rate has reached 6.3 percent.

The main influences behind the 12-year-period rate were communications, food, energy, transportation, and health services.