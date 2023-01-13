﻿
English
Inflation rate reaches long term peak in Argentina

Friday, 13 January 2023
       

Argentina’s consumer inflation rate over the last 12 months to December reached 94.8 percent, the highest figure in 32 years.

The information was released by the country’s statistics institute Indec, that added that in December alone the inflation rate has reached 5.1 percent.

The main influences behind the rate of December were restaurants and hotels, alcoholic drinks and tobacco, home maintenance, transportation, personal services and health care.

Lower than average impacts were from food and non-alcoholic drinks, leisure, domestic supply of water, energy and gas, clothing, education, and communication.

Despite the high inflation rate hitting Argentina, the monthly rate is downtrend since a rate of 7.4 percent was reached in July 2022.


