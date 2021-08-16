﻿
English
Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 9.2 percent in Jan-July

Monday, 16 August 2021 13:54:45 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-July period this year, value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a 9.2 percent increase year on year, 2.3 percentage points slower compared to that recorded in the first six months of the current year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 14.4 percent year on year in the first seven months this year, 1.5 percentage points slower than the increase rate recorded in the January-June period this year.

In the first seven months this year, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 35 witnessed year-on-year increases in value-added industrial output. In the given period, outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 5.3 percent and 15.4 percent year on year, respectively, 0.9 percentage points and 1.7 percentage points slower than the increase rates recorded in the first six months this year.


