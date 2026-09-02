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India's Welspun Corp and Perma-Pipe Holdings plan JV to make pipes for water and energy projects in Jordan

Wednesday, 02 September 2026 10:38:52 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's Welspun Corp and Perma-Pipe International Holdings have inked a pact with the developers of Jordan's National Water Carrier Project and the Jordanian government to develop steel pipe manufacturing and advanced coatings in the country, according to a regulatory filing of the company on Wednesday, September 2.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), Welspun Corp and Perma Pipe will establish a joint venture to develop and operate the pipe making facility to act as a manufacturing hub to supply pipes and related products for water, oil and gas and infrastructure projects in Jordan and surrounding geographies, the filing said.

The joint venture will combine Welspun's large-diameter steel pipe manufacturing capabilities with Perma-Pipe's expertise in anti-corrosion coatings, engineered piping systems and project execution, it said.

The companies are working through its technical, commercial, financing and regulatory requirements, including the design of the facilities, manufacturing capacity, coating technologies and necessary approvals, it added.

The proposed investment, the ownership structure of the joint venture, the manufacturing capacity or a timeline for the project have not yet been disclosed.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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