﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s Vedanta Limited to invest in subsidiary ESL Steel Limited

Tuesday, 29 March 2022 11:29:18 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Vedanta Limited, the parent company of ESL Steel Limited, will invest $348 million in the expansion projects of the latter, a company statement said on Tuesday, March 29.

Vedanta Limited said that the investment will be riding on ramping up capacity of ESL Steel Limited’s mill at Bokaro in the eastern state of Jharkhand to 3 million mt per year from 1.5 million mt per year.

The expanded capacity will be achieved by adding one new blast furnace supported by a new coke oven battery, an oxygen plant and supporting logistics like railway sidings. A 180,000 mt per year capacity ductile pipe manufacturing unit will also be added to the steel mill.

“The capacity expansion will be achieved through the lowest cost and will add a premium product portfolio,” the company said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon steelmaking investments 

Similar articles

21 Feb

India’s KIOCL commences construction of coke oven plant
28 Jan

India’s AMNS Limited to invest $22.43 billion in steel and allied projects in Gujarat
13 Jan

India’s Adani Group and POSCO ink deal on collaboration, greenfield mill project
10 Jan

India’s JSW to undertake brownfield expansion of Vijayanagar mill to 18 million mt
21 Dec

Tata Steel to build rail link between raw material belt in Odisha and consumption center
23 Nov

Odisha government approves ferroalloy and coke projects
15 Nov

India’s AMNS planning specialty steel production capacity
28 Oct

India’s IMFA to commence greenfield ferroalloy project in 2022
28 Sep

India’s Shyam Metallics to spend $116 million in current fiscal on expansion program
06 Sep

SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill firms up $684 million expansion capex