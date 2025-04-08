 |  Login 
India’s Tata Steel sees 5% fall in consolidated crude steel output in Q4 FY 2025-25

Tuesday, 08 April 2025 09:43:55 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Tata Steel Limited achieved a consolidated crude steel output of 7.45 million mt in the fourth quarter (January-March) of the fiscal year 2024-25, a decline of five percent year on year, according to a company statement on Tuesday, April 8.

During the fiscal year 2024-25, the company reported a consolidated crude steel output of 30.75 million, from its operations in India, the Netherlands, UK and Thailand, a rise of 3.53 percent year on year, the company said.

Tata Steel reported consolidated sales of 8.28 million mt in the fourth quarter, a rise of five percent.

The company sales for the entire fiscal year rose by six percent year on year to 30.86 million mt.

According to Tata Steel, there was no production at its manufacturing site in the UK in the third and fourth quarters of the last fiscal year.

"Both the blast furnaces (BF) were closed at the end of the second quarter of 2024-25 and presently Tata Steel UK (TSUK) is servicing its customers via downstream processing of purchased substrate. Deliveries stood at 2.5 million mt, adversely impacted by subdued demand dynamics," the company said.

Tata Steel Netherlands’ production in 2024-25 amounted to 6.75 million mt and sales came to 6.2 million mt, while Tata Steel Thailand’s output and sales s were unchanged year-on-year at 0.31 million mt and 0.32 million, respectively, the company stated.


