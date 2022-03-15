﻿
India’s Tata Steel scouts for alternatives to Russian coking coal

Tuesday, 15 March 2022 10:18:03 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian steel producer Tata Steel is scouting for alternative sourcing for Russian coking coal supplies for its Indian and European operations, company CEO, T. V. Narendran said in a statement on Tuesday, March 15.

He said that transactions with Russian coking coal suppliers and bankers were at present coming under a lot of uncertainties, pointing out that 15 percent of its coking coal supplies were accounted for by supplies from Russia.

For its European operations, Tata Steel is looking at increasing supplies from North America and for its Indian operations it is looking at increasing import volumes from the traditional source of mines in Australia, he said.


