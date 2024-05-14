﻿
English
Turkey’s coking coal imports increase by 23.7 percent in January-March

Tuesday, 14 May 2024 11:18:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Turkey’s coking coal imports amounted to 392,245 metric tons, up by 97.2 percent compared to February and down by 8.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $109.19 million, increasing by 108.5 percent compared to the previous month and decreasing by 13.9 percent year on year.

In the January-March period, Turkey's coking coal imports amounted to 1,249,628 mt, up 23.7 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 15.5 percent to $349.49 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest coking coal import source was Australia, with 573,791 mt. Australia was followed by US with 448,608 mt and Russia with 114,162 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 coking coal import sources in the January-March period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January- March 2023

January-March 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

March 2023

March 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Australia

566,775

573,791

1.2

7,000

165,857

>1000.0

US

235,397

448,608

90.6

235,397

200,583

-14.8

Russia

46,157

114,162

147.3

26,197

25,805

-1.5

Colombia

-

113,068

-

-

-

-

Turkey’s main coking coal import sources on country basis in the January-March period this year are presented below:


