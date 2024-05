Wednesday, 15 May 2024 10:05:25 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In early May (May 1-10) this year, the average price in China of coke (primary metallurgical coke) increased by RMB 157.1/mt ($22.1/mt) or 8.5 percent to RMB 2,012.9/mt ($283.5/mt), compared to the price in late April (April 21-30), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of primary coking coal increased by 2.6 percent compared to late April.

$1 = RMB 7.1049