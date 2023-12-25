﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s Tata Steel Limited to incorporate its subsidiary ISWPL

Monday, 25 December 2023 10:30:54 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Tata Steel Limited will merge its subsidiary Indian Steel and Wire Products Limited (ISWPL) with itself, company sources said on Monday, December 25.

Tata Steel Limited has convened a meeting of shareholders on January 25, 2024, to seek approval of the merger, the sources said.

ISWPL is engaged in manufacturing of wire rods, rebars, steel wires and wire products as an external processing agent Tata Steel and direct marketing of welding products, nails, rolls and castings.

The amalgamation will consolidate the business of transferor company and the transferee company which will result in focused growth, operational efficiencies, and enhance business synergies, company officials said.

The merger will also ensure creation of a combined entity, hosting value-added long products under the transferee company, leading to 'One-Tata Steel' which will improve shareholder value of the merged entity, they added.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Tata Steel 

Similar articles

Buoyed by demand in construction, Tata Steel launches branded blast furnace slag

21 Dec | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel to complete Kalinganagar steel mill expansion by Dec 2024

18 Dec | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel and London’s Imperial College to set up design and innovation center

15 Dec | Steel News

Tata Steel completes merger of subsidiary S&T Mining with itself

04 Dec | Steel News

India’s RINL inks deals with TIL to source raw materials through LCs

29 Nov | Steel News

Tata Steel’s crude steel output from Indian operations up 4% in Q2 FY 2023-24

03 Nov | Steel News

Tata Steel slips into red in Q2 FY 2023-24

02 Nov | Steel News

Tata Steel to acquire stake in energy subsidiary TPVSL

27 Oct | Steel News

Indian court approves merger of seven group companies with Tata Steel Limited

26 Oct | Steel News

Tata Steel commences construction of EAF-based steel mill in Punjab

23 Oct | Steel News