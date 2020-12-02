﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s steel ministry extends effective date for mandatory quality control order for steel grades

Wednesday, 02 December 2020 12:12:30 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The technical division of India’s Ministry of Steel has issued a notification extending the effective dates of the mandatory quality control order for steel grades by between three and six months, according to a notification issued by the government.

The effective date for the mandatory quality control order for steel used for manufacture of volute and helical springs for railway equipment has been extended by three months and the revised date of enforcement has been set for February 15, 2021.

The effective date for carbon chromium steel for manufacture of balls, rollers and bearings has been extended by three months with the new enforcement date fixed for February 15, 2021.

For steel cast billet ingots, billets and blooms for manufacturing high carbon steel wire rods, the effective date for the mandatory quality control order has been extended by three months with the new enforcement date set for February 15, 2021.

As for cold rolled medium, high carbon and low carbon alloy steel strips for general purpose engineering, the date has been extended by six months to May 15, 2021, while that for steel for high temperature bolting applications has also been extended by six months with the effective date for enforcement set at May 15, 2021.


Tags: Indian Subcon  India  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

30  Nov

JSW commences land acquisition for greenfield steel project in Odisha
27  Nov

Some secondary Indian rebar mills plan output expansions despite weak market
24  Nov

Southern India’s smaller downstream firms hit hard by rising steel prices
23  Nov

Tata Steel starts ‘test imports’ of Russian coking coal
17  Nov

SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill posts record daily pig iron output for BF No. 5