India’s JSL ramps up heat treatment capacity at its Odisha steel mill

Friday, 12 December 2025 10:44:47 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Jindal Steel Limited (JSL), formerly Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL), has increased its heat treatment capacity to 60,000 mt per month, a company statement said on Friday, December 12.

The company said that its heat treatment capacity has been increased to 60,000 mt per month from 20,000 mt per month, making it the steel mill with the largest such facility in the country.

Heat treatment is a process to alter steel properties like hardness, toughness and strength. The increased heat treatment capacity will enable JSL to better cater to demands in sectors like infrastructure, engineering, energy and heavy machinery.

The company now offers a comprehensive product range in furnace normalized (FN) and quenched and tempered (Q&T) steel categories, the company said.

The facility is equipped to process plates with a thickness range of 60-200 mm and widths up to five meters.

JSL operates a 12.6 million mt per year capacity integrated steel mill in the eastern state of Odisha.


