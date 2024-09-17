 |  Login 
India’s SMEL commences operation of greenfield CRM completing first phase expansion

Tuesday, 17 September 2024 14:42:21 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited (SMEL) has commenced operations at its first phase greenfield cold rolling mill (CRM) at its steel mill in the eastern state of West Bengal, a company statement said on Tuesday, September 17.

The company said that the new CRM facility has a capacity of 400,000 mt per year to produce pre-painted galvalume coils (PPGL) and galvanized iron/galvanized steel (GI/GL) coils.

It said that capital investment to the tune of $41 million has been completed in the first phase, with an additional investment of $31 million to be made in the second phase.

Brij Bhushan Aggarwal, vice-chairman and managing director of SMEL, said the new facility is expected to contribute in the range of 8-10 percent to the revenues of the company, while the strategic location in eastern India aims to address the region’s shortage of color-coated sheet manufacturing units.


Tags: Galvanized Coated Flats India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

