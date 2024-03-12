﻿
Tata Steel chooses Danieli for pickling and galvanizing line investment

Tuesday, 12 March 2024
       

Indian steelmaker Tata Steel has ordered a combined pickling and galvanizing line from Italy-based plantmaker Danieli to install at its Tarapur mill in India, with the purpose of producing different coated grades and processing strips of different thicknesses and widths, Danieli said in a statement.

Accordingly, with the investment, Tata Steel plans to enlarge its portfolio of hot rolled galvanized products at competitive costs. Powered by Danieli’s Turboflo® technology, the pickling section of the line will provide the highest energy saving and flexibility regardless of strip grade and operational speed.

The line is scheduled to be operational in early 2026.


