﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Indian HDG exports halt amid falling bids, rise in local sales realizations

Indian hot dip galvanized export activity has fallen silent during the past week following the weakening of flat product prices in the key markets

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.