﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Indian HDG exports muted due to buyers’ expectations of price declines

Indian hot dip galvanized (HDG) exporters have maintained their prices stable, supported by strong local hot rolled coil (HRC) prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.