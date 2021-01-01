﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Indian HDG exports remain inactive due to low bids, strong competition

Indian exports of hot dip galvanized (HDG) coils have continued to remain in limbo and revival prospects have been further dimmed.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.