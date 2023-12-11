India’s RSTL commences expansion project

Monday, 11 December 2023 14:22:00 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Rama Steel Tubes Limited (RSTL) has commenced an expansion project to add 40,000 mt to its capacity of 264,000 mt at its plant in the western state of Maharashtra, a company statement said on Monday, December 12.

The company said that investment to the tune of $4 million would be riding on the project and completed by the end of the fiscal year 2024-25.

“We are setting up the cold rolling mill and galvanizing steel sheet facility to cater to the internal raw material requirement and meet the demand for specialized steel solutions in the infrastructure sector,” RSTL director Richi Bansal said.