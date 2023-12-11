﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s RSTL commences expansion project

Monday, 11 December 2023 14:22:00 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Rama Steel Tubes Limited (RSTL) has commenced an expansion project to add 40,000 mt to its capacity of 264,000 mt at its plant in the western state of Maharashtra, a company statement said on Monday, December 12.

The company said that investment to the tune of $4 million would be riding on the project and completed by the end of the fiscal year 2024-25.

“We are setting up the cold rolling mill and galvanizing steel sheet facility to cater to the internal raw material requirement and meet the demand for specialized steel solutions in the infrastructure sector,” RSTL director Richi Bansal said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

India’s LMEL firms up plans to expand iron ore output, construct greenfield steel mill

12 Dec | Steel News

India’s JSL to cut carbon emission by 50 percent before target date of 2035

11 Dec | Steel News

India’s AMNS firms up plans for three scrap processing centres

07 Dec | Steel News

RHI Magnesita India to invest $40 million to augment refractory and allied capacities

23 Nov | Steel News

India initiates talks with Mongolia to increase sourcing of coking coal

20 Nov | Steel News

SAIL working on plan to add 15 million mt per year capacity in first phase

20 Nov | Steel News

India’s TIIL to set up greenfield steel precision tube plant

31 Oct | Steel News

Tata Steel to complete decarbonization of Port Talbot mill in three years

02 Oct | Steel News

SAIL to invest $622 million in FY 2023-24 on sustenance and debottlenecking projects

02 Oct | Steel News

India’s AMNS to complete capacity doubling of Hazira mill by 2026

28 Sep | Steel News