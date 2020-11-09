﻿
India’s RINL to start commercial production of forged steel wheels in Dec

Monday, 09 November 2020 11:07:40 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) will commence commercial production at its new forged steel wheel plant next month, a company official said on Monday, November 9.

The official said that the new plant located in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh is ready with a capacity to produce 100,000 units of forged steel wheel per annum. The commercial production of the plant had been targeted for April-June 2020 but was delayed by the pandemic.

Once the plant achieves 100 percent capacity utilization, it will be ramped up to 200,000 units per year, the official said.

Initially, the start of commercial production next month will be to cater to demand from state transporter Indian Railways and to reduce the latter’s import dependency in sourcing forged steel wheels, he added.

RINL operates a 6.4 million mt per year steel mill in the southern Indian port town of Vishakhapatnam, exclusively producing long steel products.


