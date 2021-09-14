India’s RINL to commission forged steel wheel plant next month

Tuesday, 14 September 2021 12:05:58 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) will commence a commercial run of its newly constructed forged steel wheel plant in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh next month, junior minister of steel, Faggan Singh Kulaste, said on Tuesday, September 14.

The junior minister said that a trial run at the 100,000 unit per year capacity forged steel wheel manufacturing plant has been completed and that the plant will be commissioned for commercial production within October.

The plant had originally been scheduled for completion in March-April 2020, but had been delayed by the pandemic as several Europe-based experts involved in trial runs had to return home before the national lockdown and the suspension of international flights, the minister said.

Most of the forged wheels produced will be supplied to government-operated national transporter Indian Railways (IR) for the manufacturing of coaches.