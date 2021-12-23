﻿
English
India’s RINL supplies first forged steel wheels from newly constructed unit

Thursday, 23 December 2021 10:41:07 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has made its first dispatch of forged steel wheels for locomotives to national transporter Indian Railways (IR) from its newly constructed wheel manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh in the north, a company statement said on Thursday, December 23.

The first consignment of 51 locomotive wheels were dispatched from its new unit and is expected to reduce import dependency for this component in domestic manufacturing of train locomotives, the statement said.

RINL constructed its forged wheel unit in northern India at an estimated investment of $227 million with capacity for production of 100,000 units per year.


