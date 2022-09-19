﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s RINL seeks merchant operator for its steel forged wheel unit

Monday, 19 September 2022 14:42:45 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has floated an expression of interest (EoI) seeking bids from parties willing to undertake the operation of its steel forged wheel manufacturing plant which is nearing completion, company sources said on Monday, September 19.

The sources said that such a merchant operator will be expected to take charge of total operations of forging, heat treatment, machining, wheel testing, storing and maintenance of the entire unit located at Raebareli in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Bid from prospective operators will be accepted until October 30, 2022, the sources said.

RINL had started construction of the wheel manufacturing unit with an annual capacity of 100,000 units but, despite years of time and cost overrun, is yet to commence commercial production with unconfirmed reports suggesting the unit has just started trial runs.

The unit will source its basic input-continuous cast rounds (CCR) from RINL steel mill located in the southern Indian port town of Vishakhapatnam.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking RINL 

Similar articles

Indian Railways seeks private investor to construct steel forged wheel unit

15 Sep | Steel News

India’s RINL floats export tender for 30,000 mt of billet for end-October delivery

07 Sep | Steel News

Import met coke appeals to Indian steelmakers

31 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s RINL collects bids in ongoing coke dust tender

26 Aug | Steel News

India’s RINL floats export tender for 30,000 mt billet for September delivery

26 Jul | Steel News

Indian government rules out merger of state steel companies SAIL and RINL

20 Jul | Steel News

India’s RINL has kept one blast furnace idle since January

22 Jun | Steel News

India’s RINL seeks global and domestic suppliers for ferrosilicon for one year

16 Jun | Steel News

Trade union at government mill RINL to prevent privatization valuers’ entry into premises

24 May | Steel News

India’s RINL floats two export tenders for billets

20 May | Steel News