Friday, 15 July 2022 12:34:46 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) is seeking global suppliers for coking coal and pulverized coal injection (PCI), company sources said on Friday, July 15.

The sources said that RINL has floated global tenders, seeking 375,000 mt of coking coal and 75,000 mt of PCI, setting July 27, 2022 as the last date for submission of bids by global suppliers.