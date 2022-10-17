﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s RINL makes maiden despatch of forged steel wheels for LHB railway coaches

Monday, 17 October 2022 11:24:57 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has made its first despatch of forged steel wheels for Linke Hofman Busch (LHB) railway coaches to national transporter Indian Railways from its new plant in northern India, a company statement said on Monday, October 17.

The maiden despatch marks the commercial start of the forged wheel plant by RINL in Uttar Pradesh state and a major diversification of the company, the statement said.

Production of the forged wheels designed especially for LHB railway coaches was achieved by RINL with support from SMS, Germany Railway Design and Standards Organization (RDSO) and metallurgical consultants MECON, the statement said.

RINL officials present during the maiden despatch said that the production will significantly reduce the demand-supply gap for LHB-compatible forged steel wheels as traditional supplies from Ukraine have been severely disrupted.

RINL, which operates a 7.3 million mt per year capacity steel mill in the southern port town of Vishakhapatnam, is currently under the process of privatization by the Indian government.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking RINL 

Similar articles

India’s RINL floats export tender for 30,000 mt billet for Nov delivery

04 Oct | Steel News

India’s RINL achieves highest-ever turnover in fiscal year 2021-22

29 Sep | Steel News

India’s RINL seeks merchant operator for its steel forged wheel unit

19 Sep | Steel News

Indian Railways seeks private investor to construct steel forged wheel unit

15 Sep | Steel News

India’s RINL floats export tender for 30,000 mt of billet for end-October delivery

07 Sep | Steel News

Import met coke appeals to Indian steelmakers

31 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s RINL collects bids in ongoing coke dust tender

26 Aug | Steel News

India’s RINL floats export tender for 30,000 mt billet for September delivery

26 Jul | Steel News

Indian government rules out merger of state steel companies SAIL and RINL

20 Jul | Steel News

India’s RINL has kept one blast furnace idle since January

22 Jun | Steel News