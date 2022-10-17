India’s RINL makes maiden despatch of forged steel wheels for LHB railway coaches

Monday, 17 October 2022 11:24:57 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has made its first despatch of forged steel wheels for Linke Hofman Busch (LHB) railway coaches to national transporter Indian Railways from its new plant in northern India, a company statement said on Monday, October 17.

The maiden despatch marks the commercial start of the forged wheel plant by RINL in Uttar Pradesh state and a major diversification of the company, the statement said.

Production of the forged wheels designed especially for LHB railway coaches was achieved by RINL with support from SMS, Germany Railway Design and Standards Organization (RDSO) and metallurgical consultants MECON, the statement said.

RINL officials present during the maiden despatch said that the production will significantly reduce the demand-supply gap for LHB-compatible forged steel wheels as traditional supplies from Ukraine have been severely disrupted.

RINL, which operates a 7.3 million mt per year capacity steel mill in the southern port town of Vishakhapatnam, is currently under the process of privatization by the Indian government.