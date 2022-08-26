﻿
India’s RINL collects bids in ongoing coke dust tender

Friday, 26 August 2022 14:09:35 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s state run steel producer, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has floated a tender for 1,638 mt of coke dust through e-auction to be closed on August 30. According to the company's sources, the sales will be conducted for 26 lots of 63 mt volume each.

The coke dust generated at RINL’s coke oven batteries is 3 mm in size, with a fixed carbon content of average 80 percent. It is generally used by mini-steel mills, thermal power plants and as an alternate fuel for furnaces.

The deal will be concluded with the highest bidder for a full payment within 7 days after a closure of e-auction on August 30, with material being lifted from bunkers of RINL within 17 days, the sources said.


