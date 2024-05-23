India’s RINL seeks global suppliers for 60,000 mt of blast furnace grade coke

Thursday, 23 May 2024 13:43:02 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian government-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) is seeking global suppliers for 60,000 mt of low ash metallurgical coke from a single source, company sources said on Thursday, May 23.

The imports will be within the scope of a global tender floated by RINL and eligible global suppliers are to submit their bids by June 12, 2024.

Eligible bidders need to be established blast furnace grade coke producers owning cokeries or intermediaries having letters of authority from such coke producers.

The supplies will need to be in two lots of 30,000 mt each and delivery will have to commence within 60 days from the date of issue of the letter of intent.