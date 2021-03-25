India’s RINL achieves highest-ever single-day pig iron output

Thursday, 25 March 2021 12:14:24 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Even as workers of Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) have served notice of an indefinite strike to protest against the privatization of the steel mill, the three blast furnaces of the company achieved their highest-ever single-day pig iron production of 20,400 mt on Tuesday, March 23, a company statement said on Thursday, March 25.

The previous highest single-day hot metal production of 20,350 mt was achieved earlier this month on March 6, the company said.

Trade unions at RINL as part of their protests have given notice of launching an indefinite strike at the steel mill starting from March 25.