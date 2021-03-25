﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s RINL achieves highest-ever single-day pig iron output

Thursday, 25 March 2021 12:14:24 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Even as workers of Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) have served notice of an indefinite strike to protest against the privatization of the steel mill, the three blast furnaces of the company achieved their highest-ever single-day pig iron production of 20,400 mt on Tuesday, March 23, a company statement said on Thursday, March 25.

The previous highest single-day hot metal production of 20,350 mt was achieved earlier this month on March 6, the company said.

Trade unions at RINL as part of their protests have given notice of launching an indefinite strike at the steel mill starting from March 25.


Tags: pig iron  India  RINL  production  raw mat  Indian Subcon  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

18  Mar

India’s Sarda Energy & Minerals gets approval to raise iron ore pellet output
16  Mar

India’s GIPL secures approval to raise capacity of iron ore pellet plant
15  Mar

RINL workers to launch indefinite strike from Mar 25 against privatization
09  Mar

India’s RINL to monetize surplus land and use funds to pay off debts
02  Mar

India’s NMDC records 19 percent rise in iron ore output in February