Indian government-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited has reported a net profit of INR 19.84 billion ($236 million) in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2024-25, up 20 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company statement on Tuesday, August 13.

The company reported revenues from operations amounting to INR 53.78 billion ($640 million) for the first quarter, almost the same as in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.