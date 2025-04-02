India launches AD investigations into met coke imports

India’s Directorate General for Trade Remedies (DGTR) has launched antidumping (AD) investigations into imports of low ash metallurgical coke from Australia, China, Colombia, Indonesia, Japan and Russia, according to a notification issued by the DGTR on Wednesday, April 2.

The investigations have been launched following a complaint submitted by the Indian Metallurgical Coke Manufacturers Association (IMCMA) claiming that met coke imports from these countries had doubled over the past four years, leading to material injury to domestic producers.

Furthermore, the trade body said there is no difference in the quality of imported and domestically produced met coke.

In December last year, India, the world's second-biggest producer of crude steel, imposed quantitative curbs with country-specific quotas on imports of low-ash met coke, restricting overseas purchases to 1.4 million metric tons from January to June 2025.

However, the curbs have been opposed by large Indian steel mills which expressed concerns over the quality of local met coke. ArcelorMittal Nippon recently opened a court case against the Indian government on the issue, while another court declined the request of JSW Steel Limited and Trafigura to allow certain met coke imports.