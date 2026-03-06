 |  Login 
India’s NMDC Limited hikes prices of iron ore lumps and fines with immediate effect - March 6, 2026

Friday, 06 March 2026 10:35:39 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run miner NMDC Limited has increased iron ore lumps and fines prices with immediate effect, company sources said on Friday, March 6.

The sources said that the price of iron ore lumps (Fe content 67 percent, 10-40 mm) has been increased by INR 100/mt ($1.08/mt) to INR 5,350/mt ($58.30/mt) ex-pit head and the price of iron ore fines (Fe content 64 percent and less than 10 mm) has been hiked by INR 50/mt ($0.54/mt) to INR 4,050/mt ($44.13/mt) ex-pithead.

All prices are exclusive of mandatory taxes and levies like District Mineral Fund (DMF), National Mineral Exploration Trust (DMET) cess and forest permit fees.


