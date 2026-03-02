India’s IMFA completes acquisition of Tata Steel Limited’s ferrochrome plant in Odisha

Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Limited (IMFA), India’s largest integrated producer of ferroalloys, has completed the acquisition of Tata Steel Limited’s ferrochrome plant in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, a company statement said on Monday, March 2.

The plan to acquire Tata Steel Limited’s plant was first announced in November 2025 and has been completed at a transactional value of $77.61 million, the company said.

The acquisition will add 99 MVA (mega volt amperes) furnace capacity (66 MVA existing and 33 MVA under construction), making IMFA the country’s largest producer and sixth largest globally with a total capacity in excess of 0.5 million mt, the company said.

Spread across 115 acres in Kalinganagar in Odisha, the facility consists of four furnaces capable of producing 100,000 mt per year, which will further increase to 150,000 mt per year once the fifth furnace is commissioned, the company said.