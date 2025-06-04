India’s NMDC Limited cuts prices for all grades of iron ore for June deliveries

Indian government-run miner NMDC Limited has cut prices of all grades of ore with immediate effect for June deliveries, company sources said on Wednesday, June 4.

The company has fixed the price of iron ore lumps (10-40 mm with Fe content of 67 percent and higher) at INR 7,050/mt ($82/mt), a reduction of INR 160/mt ($1.86/mt), and fixed the iron ore fines price (less than 10 mm with Fe content 64 percent and below) at INR 5,350/mt ($62/mt), a drop of INR 150/mt ($1.70/mt).

All prices are inclusive of mandatory levies like District Mineral Fund (DMF), National Mineral Exploration Trust (DMET) cess and forest permit fees.